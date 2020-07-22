Cruden to build new homes in Cambuslang

Cruden will build 48 homes on behalf of South Lanarkshire Council in the Auldkirk Road area of Cambuslang.

The contract, hub South West’s third housing project with South Lanarkshire Council, will provide homes ranging from two-bedroom cottage flats to five-bedroom semi-detached houses.

Hub South West chief executive Michael McBrearty said: “This project also brings with it a high degree of local social value through its delivery of jobs, apprentices and opportunities for local companies to contribute to the end result.”

Allan Callaghan, managing director for Cruden Building & Renewals, said: “These high-quality homes will be built to Silver Standard energy efficiency levels, providing residents with warmer homes that have fewer carbon emissions and are cheaper to run.

“Throughout this build, we will provide a wide range of benefits for this local community - including employment opportunities and site-based work experience.”

Work is expected to be completed in January 2021.

