CTS strengthens board

Katy Maynard

Katy Maynard has joined CTS from marine engineering business James Fisher, where she headed up the materials, marine and non-destructive testing business.

“We are delighted to welcome Katy to the CTS Group as chief commercial officer,” said chief executive Phil Coles. “She is an excellent addition to the senior leadership team.”

He added: “We have had a very active 18 months seeing several new businesses join the CTS Group including CGL, Nicholls Colton, Silkstone Environmental and Mason Evans. We saw this as a great time to strengthen the team as we look to bring together the business development and marketing departments across the CTS group to support delivery to our customers as one business.”

