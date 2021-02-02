CTS takes over Nicholls Colton

Construction Testing Solutions (CTS) has taken over consulting engineer Nicholls Colton Group for an undisclosed sum.

With headquarters in Leicester, Nicholls Colton employs more than 100 staff operating from bases across the UK.

Ian Elliot, former owner and chief executive of Nicholls Colton, is joining CTS as a director to support the integration process.

CTS chief executive Phil Coles said that Nicholls Colton enhanced his firm’s existing capabilities, with the addition of in-house chemistry testing capabilities.

“The Nicholls Colton Group acquisition strengthens our position in the UK construction testing market and provides numerous synergies and opportunities that benefit both CTS and our clients,” he said.

“Both myself and the business are excited about working with Ian Elliot and the Nicholls Colton team; our businesses are stronger together, bringing greater capability and scale to our existing offering and providing significant future growth opportunities. This acquisition complements the CGL deal announced just two months ago and reinforces our commitment to growth in this sector in attracting market leading talent and capability to our business.”

Ian Elliott said: “Together, we can offer customers a wider range of services, helping to reinforce CTS’ position as a leading provider of construction testing and consultancy services in the UK”.

It was only two months ago that CTS, which is backed by Palatine Private Equity, acquired Card Geotechnics Limited (CGL).

CET Infrastructure then changed its name to Construction Testing Solutions on 1st January 2021. Construction Testing Solutions was the name of a company that CET bought in 2016.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk