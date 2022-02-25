Cummins plans fuel-agnostic engine

Cummins calls it the industry’s first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine.

The new fuel-agnostic engine platforms will have a series of engine versions derived from a common base engine, which means they have a lot of common parts. Below the head gasket of each engine will be largely similar; above the head gasket there will be different components for different fuel types. Each engine version will operate using a different, single fuel.

This new design approach will be applied across the company’s B, L and X-Series engine portfolios – initially in on-road applications – which will be available for diesel, natural gas and hydrogen.

“No matter what type of work an application does, we’ll have an engine powered by lower carbon fuels with diesel-like performance to get the job done,” said Jonathon White, vice president of engineering.

