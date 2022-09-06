Cundall adds partner to London MEP team

Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson joins the Cundall partnership from the architect practice Foster & Partners, where he has led the environmental engineering team on complex projects for the last decade.

He has been working in engineering design and consultancy since 2005 and became a chartered engineer in 2011. He has worked on projects including the Lusail Towers in Qatar, Oceanwide Centre in San Francisco and the China Merchants Bank HQ in Shenzen, China.

He is an expert in designing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to meet the requirements of global sustainability benchmarking systems such as BREEAM, LEED, WELL and GSAS.

He said of his new job: “I am very excited to join the Cundall family in London. Cundall’s focus on sustainable design reflects my passions for creating better buildings. I hope to achieve this with my team through an integrated approach to design, with open collaboration between key disciplines early in the design evolution process and the use of advanced analytical tools to inform design decisions and optimisation.”

Cundall managing partner Carole O’Neil said: “We are very pleased to have Andrew join the team. His passion and expertise for sustainable building design and built environments with climate-adaptability are not only intrinsic to Cundall’s philosophies, but also vital to our future in the face of climate change.”

