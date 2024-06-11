Cundall recruits London offices lead

Frances Brown

Frances Brown joins Cundall following 17 years at competitor Hoare Lea, where she led the London workplace sector team. She is also a member of the British Council for Offices (BCO) research committee.

In her new role, Ms Brown will lead Cundall’s London workplace business.

“This is a great opportunity to join a new team and really make an impact in the workplace sector,” said Frances Brown. “Cundall’s focus on sustainable design reflects my own passion in this area. I’m excited to be part of the journey and help them achieve their ambition to have every project be net zero carbon enabled and align with science-based targets.”

She continued: “The workplace sector in London is changing rapidly as we look to decarbonise and not only retrofit existing assets but also reach beyond traditional workplace design to deliver spaces that prioritise wellbeing and meet the demands of a flexible workforce.”

Kevin Hayes, Cundall’s London managing partner, said: “We are so pleased that Frances has joined the practice as a member of the leadership team. Her commitment to the industry, passion for mentoring those in early careers, and advocacy for low energy buildings and all things associated with low carbon design, align nicely with the values we have at Cundall.

“Frances’s proven track record for delivering prestigious projects across the London market and her connection to key players will be a great asset to Cundall as we look forward to supporting her as she brings a progressive dimension to this new role.”

