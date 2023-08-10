Cundall grows sustainability team

Dr Olli Jones

Olli Jones joins Cundall’s head office in Newcastle upon Tyne after five years as a research director at Ryder Architecture.

“With a PhD in human experience and environmental psychology, Olli’s interests lie in the intersection between people, society, nature and the built environment,” Cundall’s statement read. “His expertise is in delivering strategies and policies focussed on decarbonising and transforming our cities with a focus on resilience, adaptation, and regeneration. All of this is driven through innovative sustainable materials, technologies, and policy.”

Cundall’s global sustainability team has grown from 79 people to over 150 in the last two years. The firm has undertaken to be engaged only on net zero carbon projects within the next seven years – it’s Zero Carbon Design 2030 mission.

“When I heard about Zero Carbon Design 2030, I had to be part of it,” said Olli Jones. “It’s the biggest commitment to a greener, cleaner, healthier future that I have seen from any business in the sector. We have one shot to fix this, the rate of change and disruption in our sector grows exponentially by the day. The challenges we face are systemic and, therefore, require systemic transformation, new ways of thinking and real innovation. It is an unbelievably exciting time to be working in the built environment. It’s even more exciting to be working alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry leading the transformation.”

