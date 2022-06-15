Cundall picks HR director to be managing partner

Carole O’Neil, Cundall's new managing partner

Carole O’Neil, who has been with Cundall for 15 years, takes over from Tomás Neeson on 1st July 2022.

Tomás Neeson becomes chair of the partnership after eight years as managing partner.

Carole O’Neil joined the firm as human resources director in 2007 and has helped Cundall grow from 450 people to a global practice of over 1,000 people in 21 offices around the world during that time. She has been on Cundall’s management board for more than a decade.

On her new role, she said: “I am immensely proud to have been part of Cundall’s story over the past 15 years and am looking forward to continuing the good work of Tomás Neeson and the rest of Cundall as we look to the future of our practice.

“Successive generations of Cundall Partners have built an amazing business, founded on the principle that we will act as custodians of that business for the next generation. Our ethos has always been strongly rooted in sustainability, and our drive toward zero carbon design on all our projects will continue as we commit to it as one of the cornerstones of our business.

“I want everyone to be as excited about working in this business as I am. I have always aimed for excellence in everything that I do, be that work, sport or other activities, and I hope that my time as managing partner of Cundall will be a reflection of my commitment to making our practice one that the next generation will be proud of.”

Tomás Neeson said: “Cundall exists to enable our people to design and engineer sustainable solutions for our clients and the planet. Our culture and strength are based on our people, and I am delighted that Carole will continue our focus on this.

“Carole’s greatest attributes are clarity, strength of character and the ability to make a decision and deliver on it. She has been integral to the growth and success of Cundall during my tenure as managing partner, and I, alongside my fellow partners, now look forward to supporting Carole in leading the practice through the next chapter in its development.”

Cundall turned over £68m in 2021, with £7.8m profit available to the partners.

