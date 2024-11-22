Curo cleared for Keynsham

CGI of part of the development

Curo’s new development, on Bath Road in Keynsham, will comprise 168 houses and 40 flats. Of these, 62 affordable properties will be managed by Curo long-term, with 47 designated for social rent and 15 for shared ownership. All homes will be tenure-blind, ensuring no visual distinction between market sale and affordable properties.

The scheme will feature a range of two and two-and-a-half-storey homes with dormer windows, alongside three-storey properties lining the main route through the site and fronting the A4 Bath Road.

Infrastructure improvements will include a new signal-controlled junction on Bath Road and pedestrian and cycle improvements along the A4. The scheme will also finally connect Keynsham to the Bristol-Bath cycle path.

Curo technical director Stuart Smith described the development as “a natural step in Keynsham’s continued growth”.

