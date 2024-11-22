Curo cleared for Keynsham

Curo’s new development, on Bath Road in Keynsham, will comprise 168 houses and 40 flats. Of these, 62 affordable properties will be managed by Curo long-term, with 47 designated for social rent and 15 for shared ownership. All homes will be tenure-blind, ensuring no visual distinction between market sale and affordable properties.
The scheme will feature a range of two and two-and-a-half-storey homes with dormer windows, alongside three-storey properties lining the main route through the site and fronting the A4 Bath Road.
Infrastructure improvements will include a new signal-controlled junction on Bath Road and pedestrian and cycle improvements along the A4. The scheme will also finally connect Keynsham to the Bristol-Bath cycle path.
Curo technical director Stuart Smith described the development as “a natural step in Keynsham’s continued growth”.
