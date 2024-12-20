Curo wins Berners Street assignment

Berners Street, in the heart of Fitzrovia

Developer Kajima has started works on the reconstruction of 16 Berners Street (previously Orwell House) in the heart of Fitzrovia.

Curo Construction has been appointed as the contractor for the project, designed by Gibson Thornley architects with consulting engineer Max Fordham.

The project includes partial demolition and an upwards extension to increase office space from 28,600 sq ft to 35,000 sq ft.

The existing structure will be retained but there will be a new façade, core, internal configuration and services.

Work is expected to be completed in 2026.

Kajima Europe managing director John Harcourt said: "One of the most exciting aspects of 16 Berners Street is how we have implemented our approach to sustainability, for example through the use of reclaimed steel oil rig columns. By taking a data-driven approach to sustainability, we've managed to minimise embodied carbon and give new life to industrial elements that would otherwise go to waste. This is a great example of our commitment to ESG strategies and is a bold step forward in how we think about construction and material resource efficiency.”

Curo Construction operations director David Owen said: "We are excited to take the lead on the transformation of Berners Street, a project that truly reflects our commitment to sustainable construction and adaptive reuse. By merging contemporary design with the building's historical significance, we strive to create a workspace that not only meets the changing demands of businesses but also enhances the Fitzrovia community."

Curo Construction is owned and managed by Darren Pettitt and Steve Conlin, who set up the business in 2014 with experience gained at Shepherd Construction, ISG and McLaren.

Orwell House today

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk