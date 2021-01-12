Curtins appoints technical director for Scotland

Janice Smith

Smith, who has 20 years’ experience as a qualified civil and structural engineer, started with the firm this month. She is taking over the region’s leadership from executive director, Phil Richardson who is due to retire in the spring.

As well as civil and structural engineering services, Curtins offers transport planning, environmental, infrastructure, geotechnical, conservation and principal designer specialisms from Glasgow, Edinburgh and a network of 12 other offices in the UK and Ireland.

Smith’s new position will see her heading up Curtins’ teams in Glasgow and Edinburgh, working from the consultancy’s Edinburgh office on Belford Road. She will be supported by Paul Porter (Edinburgh) and Gordon McPherson (Glasgow) who have accumulated over 35 years with Curtins between them.

“I have lived and worked in this beautiful part of the country for many years and I’ve become increasingly aware of Curtins’ positive impact on Scotland’s built landscape,” said Smith. “I’m delighted to have become part of their story.

“There are certainly challenges ahead of us this year, but through Curtins’ long-lasting partnerships with clients, coupled with an ability to deliver both multi-million-pound schemes and the attention to detail required for smaller projects, I am confident that the business will continue to see success in 2021.

“I am looking forward to building on the relationships that will bring about this growth and stability.”

During Smith’s time at Stantec she contributed to Scottish projects including the library refurbishment and tennis centre for Heriot-Watt University, feasibility work for the University of Edinburgh’s main library and the Advanced Forming Research Centre for the University of Strathclyde.

Early in her new role, Smith will oversee Curtins’ continuing involvement in projects that include the new Nucleus Hub at the University of Edinburgh, the Cancer Bridging Project at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital and Boclair Academy in Bearsden. She will also oversee the Integrated Ophthalmology Unit and a three-storey extension at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank.

Executive director Phil Richardson, who will be retiring after 36 years in the industry, said: “In the 23 years that I’ve had the privilege of being part of the Curtins team, the business has come a long way.

“I joined the Edinburgh office in 1997 with the young Rob Melling, who has since become our chief executive in Liverpool, and we’ve seen Curtins grow from 11 offices in the early nineties to 14 today. This expansion has included Curtins new office in Glasgow in 2016, as a reflection of the growing market in Scotland.

“Janice brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership to Curtins and I am delighted that she is joining the team.”

