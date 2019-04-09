Czech alliance for testing house

Lucideon's testing facilities in Stoke

Lucideon has joined forces with Czech Republic-based certification body TZUS to ensure that its UK customers can attain EU product certifications, whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

Lucideon (formerly Ceram and originally part of the British Ceramic Research Association) boasts one of the largest construction products testing and certification services in the UK. At its headquarters in Stoke-on-Trent Lucideon has a large-scale construction laboratory with testing facilities including a strong-floor, heavy load lifting capabilities, 900-tonne compression loading rigs, large capacity hygrothermal testing chambers and an indoor dynamic wind loading and wind uplifting rig.

By teaming up with TZUS , UK product manufacturers can continue to deliver their products to Lucideon’s UK site, with the company taking control of all the administration to ensure compliance with EU requirements.

Lucideon chief executive Tony Kinsella said: “We might be facing uncertain times, but we’ve been working to ensure continuity for clients, through a cost-effective and flexible service that will enable product certifications for the EU to be continued.

“TZUS is a large and well-respected certification body and the partnership will provide a seamless service for UK construction manufacturers wanting to place products on the EU market, regardless of a Brexit deal or no deal situation.”