Dagenham Green gets green light for first phase

The masterplan

Peabody, operating in joint venture with The Hill Group, plans to build 935 homes on the site of the old Ford stamping plant, subject to agreement from the Environment Agency.

The first phase of the development will be in the southwest corner of the site in the borough of Barking & Dagenham, next to Dagenham Dock railway station. It will serve as the gateway to the wider masterplan area, which secured outline planning approval from the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham in March 2022.

The Hill Group has entered a joint venture partnership with Peabody to deliver the project and will start work on the first phase early next year.

Delivered across multiple phases, the whole development is expected to have more than 3,500 homes, 1,640 of which are designated for affordable tenures.

There will also be more than 1,600 sqm of commercial/retail/industrial development.

Barking & Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell said: “Where Fords once had their stamping plant, we will see new affordable homes and key facilities including a new Secondary School and medical centre at Dagenham Green. This is an exciting development, bringing more opportunities for local families along with the new film studios and the City of London's iconic markets coming to the borough.

“This project from Peabody will also see more green spaces with the development of a new urban park, a children's play area and new cycle and pedestrian routes as we continue to make Barking & Dagenham a greener borough.”

