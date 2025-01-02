Daily takings down again for buiders' merchants

Headlines from the latest Builders Merchant Building Index report, published in December, show that sales increased in October 2024 both compared to the previous month and year-on-year. However, average daily takings remained in decline.

The Builders Merchant Building Index tracks point-of-sale data from 88% of generalist builders’ merchants’ sales throughout Great Britain.

Overall, sales revenue in October was 7.3% higher than in September and sales volumes were up 6.5%. However, with two more trading days in October, average daily takings were down 2.1%.

All bar one of the 12 product categories sold more in October than September, with sales of renewables & water saving products up by 33.3%. Only landscaping products saw fewer sales in October than September, a category slowdown explained by the change in seasons.

Comparing October 2024 with October 2023, takings for the month were up by 1.2% and sales volumes were up 2.7%, with prices slipping 1.4%.

However, October 2024 had one more trading day than October 2023 – daily takings were down by an average of 3.2%.

In the 12-month period between November 2023 and October 2024, takings were down 4.8% compared to the same period the year before (November 2022 to October 2023). Volume sales were 6.3% lower and prices increased by 1.6%.

Takings from January to October were down 4.5% compared to the first ten months of 2023.

