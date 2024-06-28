Dalkia secures £25m package at Chester Hospital

CGI of the new maternity, neonatal, paediatric and gynaecology building at the Countess of Chester [Image courtesy of AHR]

Dalkia, a subsidiary of Électricité de France (EDF), has been brought in for the Chester hospital project by main contractor Integrated Health Projects (IHP), a joint venture between Vinci Construction UK and Sir Robert McAlpine.

Dalkia, formerly Imtech until a rebrand last year, secured its £25m contract through the Procure23 framework.

IHP is building a new three-storey facility at the Countess of Chester for maternity, neonatal, paediatric and gynaecology services. On completion in 2025, it will replace one of the oldest buildings on the estate.

Dalkia recently completed a £34.5m package of works for IHP on the redevelopment of the Paterson building at Manchester’s Christie Hospital, following a fire in 2017.

Dalkia regional director Tony Walker said: “This project follows the successful delivery of The Paterson Building and we are looking forward to working with IHP and the Trust to deliver this project, further enhancing our expertise within this sector."

