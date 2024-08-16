Danaher & Walsh to remodel Waltham Cross centre

The contract includes improvements around the historic Eleanor Cross

In 2019 Danaher & Walsh carried out a partial redevelopment of the town centre, which was originally pedestrianised just over 30 years ago.

The new scheme, secured through the Procure Partnerships framework, will focus on three distinct areas:

High Street paving upgrade to allow for the reintroduction of a single lane of carriageway, enhancing both accessibility and functionality of this key area.

Stanhope Way/Monarchs Way junction remodelling including the installation of two new pedestrian crossing points and the infilling of the existing subway. This is expected to enhance pedestrian safety and traffic flow and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Eleanor Cross road enhancements: We will be carrying out new paving and surfacing works on Eleanor Cross Road, further contributing to the overall aesthetic and practical upgrade of the town.

Danaher & Walsh is due to start on site on 2nd September. Operations director Sean McCallion said: “We will go the extra mile to ensure we serve the local community in the Waltham Cross town centre throughout the construction phase, keeping all stakeholders, business owners and road users informed as we progress.”

Client spokesman councillor Mark Mills-Bishop, leader of Broxbourne Council, said: “We are delighted to be working with Danaher & Walsh on this important regeneration project. The new look High Street will transform Waltham Cross town centre into a place where people want to live, visit and do business.

“The plans have been carefully designed, taking into account feedback from the public, and I truly believe that the new modern look and feel will enhance the visitor and business landscape in the town.”

The project is expected to take a year to complete.

