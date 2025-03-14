Dandara specifies safety cameras on telehandlers

Dandara's Loadalls are now fitted with body detectors

Dandara hires 14-metre Loadall telehandlers from UK Forks and has now added a requirement for them to come with cameras that warn of any risk of collision with people.

The Human Form Recognition (HFR) cameras use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect human presence in three zones around an operating machine – to either side and to the rear. The cameras provide a real-time visual and audible in-cab alert to warn the operator of potential danger. The high-definition image highlights the risk, enabling operators to take evasive action. An external speaker can also be fitted to warn the individual at risk and increase awareness for site personnel of the operating machine.

As the AI technology can differentiate between humans and static objects such as bricks or scaffolding, this prevents excessive alerting.

Dandara's safety specification already included driver aids such as reversing cameras, white noise reversing alarms to alert site operatives, and rear and side view mirrors for driver visibility during manoeuvres. But it is now going a step further with the HFR detectors.

Dandara trialled various site personnel and pedestrian detection products before deciding on the human detection systems made by Manchester-based Vision Unique Equipment (VUE).

Chris Ball, Dandara's head of health, safety and environmental, said: "We chose UK Forks as they had the ability to provide the human detection solution we needed and to implement that solution across our active fleet of telehandlers on all our sites throughout the UK. Along with the HFR cameras already installed and operational, they will also respond to any associated mechanical issues promptly and provide the support and expertise we always look for in a partner.

"Operators have reported a significant positive shift in on-site behaviour as workers on site are showing more respect for the machine movements and are more reluctant to approach them without authorisation from the operators. The external audible alerts are proving to be beneficial in changing people's behaviours and habits around operational telehandlers. We are also utilising the integrated telematics to improve fleet efficiency and reduce risk."

He added: "The service and support from UK Forks has been excellent and their engineers completed the installs across the entire fleet smoothly and efficiently. Going forward, all new hires will have HFR cameras fitted prior to arriving on site as per our hire option terms."

