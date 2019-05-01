Dartmouth contractor gets first long reach JCB X

The first JCB 220X Long Reach

Dartmouth-based JW Baron Earthworks bought the specialist JCB 220X model fitted with a 15.6-metre long reach boom.

The tracked 20-tonne long-reach is expected to be put to work on a variety of projects, including flood alleviation works, waterway repairs, dredging and coastal protection works.

Owner James Baron said: “I am really impressed with the new X Series: the build quality, the high quality components and the cab, which is one of the best in the business. There has certainly been a lot of thought and customer consultation gone into the design and manufacturing process. This machine has been an eye opener."

Operator Peter Vooght added: "I have to say it’s very impressive; smooth and refined on the levers and the cab comfort levels are fantastic. They have done a good job with this machine. This is the first JCB on the fleet and I feel quite proud to be supporting a great British manufacturer and its products.”