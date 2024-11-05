Davies Crane Hire goes heavy duty with 700 tonner

Neil Davies of Davies Crane Hire (centre) with Liebherr GB’s Richard Everist (left) and Steve Elliot (right)

The LTM 1650-8.1, rated at 700 tonnes maximum lifting capacity becomes the biggest crane in Davies’ fleet, surpassing its 450-tonne Tadano Demag AC LTM 1650-8.1. Both vehicles run on eight axles.

The big Liebherr has a basic 54-metre main boom that easily converts to an 80-metre main boom. Raising the hoist height further, the unit includes the full 90 metre luffing equipment and Y-guying system to achieve a maximum hook height of 152 metres and a lifting radius of 112 metres.

Davies Crane Hire has taken the LTM 1650-8.1 in top specification including VarioBase outrigger adjustment for asymmetric set-up and VarioBallast hydraulic counterweight adjustment for greater flexibility.

Managing director Neil Davies said: “The introduction of the LTM 1650-8.1 into our fleet is the next step for the business as we venture into new markets. The lifts in the construction industry are becoming larger and heavier, so we need to equip ourselves to best support our customers, and the 700-tonner does just that.”

Established in 1979 by Malcolm Davies, Davies Crane Hire operates a fleet of mobile and crawler cranes, with capacities from eight to 700 tonnes, from four locations in Carmarthen, Port Talbot, Milford Haven and Cardiff.

