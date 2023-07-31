Dawson Wam stymied by Northern Ireland Protocol

Dawson Wam has installed 250 metres of secant piles to create a three-storey basement car park for an aparthotel being built in Park Street, Cambridge by Gilbert-Ash

Dawson Wam’s registered office is in Bedfordshire in southeast England but its headquarters are near Belfast, in Northern Ireland.

Despite a stellar financial performance in 2022, the shape of the business is now under review.

In the year to 31st December 2022, Dawson Wam grew revenue by more than 50% to £46.m (2021: £24.2m), thanks to new contract wins in both mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, coupled with the start of work held over from previous years because of covid.

A focus on higher margin work led to nearly threefold profits growth, reaching £4.5m before tax (2021: £1.7m).

However, owner and managing director Dennis McGall writes in the company’s annual accounts, filed last week: “The continuing issues arising from Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union and the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol has had some impact on the conduct of our business in Northern Ireland. The effects include:

Uncertainty over funding for future contracts in Northern Ireland due to the current suspension of the Northern Ireland government at Stormont with infrastructure budget levels in doubt

The refusal of some suppliers in mainland Great Britain to supply good to Northern Ireland

Additional charges for goods to cover extra administration and transportation costs

Delays in delivery of goods to site caused by the extra checks being made on goods entering Norther Ireland from mainland Great Britain.

“The company will continue to review the effects that the Northern Ireland Protocol is having on our business in Northern Ireland and may alter its business profile in the province if the continuing uncertainty appears likely to affect its profitability.”

