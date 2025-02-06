Dawsongroup moves into plant finance

A Construction Plant Finance training session

Dawsongroup Finance specialises in truck and trailer finance but is now moving into construction machinery financing in partnership with SKM Asset Finance.

SKM Asset Finance is owned and run by Steve Moody, a 40-year veteran of construction finance brokering.

The new venture will trades as Construction Plant Finance, a name that Moody registered as a company more than 20 years ago but never put into operation, until now.

Moody said that Construction Plant Finance represented one of the few independent finance companies dedicated solely to the construction plant and equipment sector. Having Dawsongroup finance in place as the funder, it operates without ties to banks or manufacturers, “ensuring unbiased and flexible financing options for clients”, he said.

Moody said: “Our team understands the unique needs and opportunities of the industry and is committed to providing tailored financing solutions that empower businesses to access the right equipment for the right job, funded the right way."

Dawsongroup Finance managing director Kevin Wills added: "This partnership pulls the strengths of both Dawsongroup Finance and Steve Moody together to offer innovative and flexible asset finance solutions. Leveraging our years of experience at Dawsongroup in funding commercial assets, Construction Plant Finance can provide truly independent financing options that cater to the diverse needs of the construction industry."

