D&B uses polystyrene for rail platform extensions

A previous Dyer & Butler platform extension using expanded polystyrene blocks

The programme of works will include a 40 metre platform extension along with fencing, drainage and platform end steps to allow Greater Anglia’s new, longer Bombardier commuter trains to call at the station.

Dyer & Butler will also deliver circuit signal rehabilitation works; buffer stop relocation on the main tracks; overhead line strengthening; additional lighting; and additional CCTV cameras and public address speaker installations.

The work is planned to start in December and finish in May 2021.

The platforms will be extended using expanded polystyrene (EPS) blocks. Over the last 18 months, Dyer & Butler has used the Network Rail approved system to complete 26 platform extensions across 17 stations, equating to 1,132 metres of new platform.

The modular system can be installed in either standard engineering access hours or abnormal possessions and offers a number of benefits, the contractor says. EPS can be factory notched to accept multi-ducts in various configurations to contain services and passive provision for any future services. The speed of installation (two metres of platform per hour) has been shown to result in a build time four times quicker than traditional platform build methods, Dyer & Butler said.

The EPS system has a design life-span of 100 years.

