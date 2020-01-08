Deal agreed for £250m first phase of Meridian Water

CGI of the Meridian Water masterplan by Karakusevic Carson Architects

Vistry Partnerships, renamed from Galliford Try Partnerships since its acquisition by Bovis Homes last week, will oversee development of approximately 900 new homes on Meridian One.

Meridian Water is a 20-year regeneration programme led by Enfield Council. It covers 210 acres of north London between Edmonton, Tottenham and Walthamstow. Enabling works for the £250m first phase are set to start in the next few months.

Meridian One was granted outline planning permission in 2017, and a detailed planning application for the first homes will be submitted by Vistry Partnerships during 2020.

Half of all the new homes on Meridian One will be built by Vistry Partnerships as affordable housing, 50% of which will be council-owned and provided at London affordable rent levels; the remaining homes will provide a range of tenures and housing types. The first new homes are expected to be completed in 2022.

Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan said: “From the start I made it clear that I wanted the primary beneficiaries of Meridian Water to be local residents and the agreement we have struck with Vistry Partnerships (formerly Galliford Try Partnerships) enshrines that guiding principle.

“These will be world class dwellings for families in Edmonton, they will be properties residents will be proud to call homes and this development will be a shining example of how councils can lead major regeneration projects to deliver real benefit for their residents.

“Meridian One will provide a significant number of family homes and a wide range of different types of housing, which will suit a wide range of budgets and lifestyles and reflect our commitment to tackling the housing crisis in Enfield.

“This diversity of housing will play a major role in alleviating the pressure on housing in Enfield and give residents real choice when it comes to choosing what sort of accommodation they want to live in.”

