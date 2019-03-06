Deal reached for $240m US container port expansion

The facility, SSA Jacksonville International Gateway Terminal, is an expansion of SSA Marine’s current leasehold at Blount Island and will offer deepwater berthing space to accommodate large container ships arriving from Asia.

SSA Marine will expand its operational space to approximately 80 acres, with the option to grow up to 120 acres as space becomes available.

The facility will offer a vessel turning basin and deepwater access of 47 feet upon completion of the Jacksonville Harbor Deepening project, which is ahead of schedule and expected to be complete in 2023.

The agreement is for 25 years with two five-year renewal options and includes a number of improvements to the Blount Island terminal. SSA Marine will contribute up to US$129.7m for the use of the terminal and facility upgrades, including the addition of three new 100-gauge container cranes. Jaxport will complete US$109m in berth rehabilitation and upgrades that are already under way.