Deeley builds care portfolio

Joint managing director Eleanor Deeley

Midlands regional contractor and developer Deeley Group is bringing forward developments valued at more than £123m as its footprint grows in the healthcare and later living sector.

Deeley has grown significantly in healthcare and later living over the last five years, through partnerships with operators including Exemplar Health Care, Housing 21, Kingsley Healthcare Group and Preferred Homes.

Deeley Group’s most recent accounts, for the year to April 2023, show a 10% fall in turnover to £41.6m and a pre-tax loss of £636,000, but workload now appears to be on the rise.

Its latest partnership with Anchor will see the delivery of two new schemes worth more than £55m.

This includes a £35.9m development of 137 independent living flats in Sutton Coldfield – which is the largest development (by value) in the history of Deeley’s construction arm.

Following the completion of the current pipeline of schemes, Deeley will have delivered 697 extra care apartments and 258 care home beds over the past five years.

Partnerships with Exemplar Health Care and Housing 21 have also matured over the last three years, with Deeley currently on site for its fourth scheme with Exemplar and fifth project with Housing 21.

It is expected that two further schemes will be confirmed with Exemplar Health Care in the next 12 months; the latest scheme with Exemplar is a £6m nursing home for adults living with complex needs in Cannock and follows on from completion of a £5.7m refurbishment in Leicester.

Developments have been delivered for Housing 21 in Chipping Norton, Didcot and Telford to enable seniors to live independently with access to an on-site care team, with work in progress on a 60 apartment extra care scheme in Faringdon, Oxfordshire.

Deeley is also in the progress of delivering a second development with Kingsley Healthcare in Olney, near Milton Keynes, and work is under way on a first scheme for Preferred Homes in Telford, valued at £17m.

This has led to Deeley securing a further project with Preferred Homes in Nottingham to build 73 one- and two-bedroom flats on the site of a former police station.

Artist’s impression of the planned scheme at Silver Hill in Peterborough for Anchor

Joint managing director Eleanor Deeley said: “We have seen significant growth in the healthcare and later living sectors and continue to deliver high-quality developments for clients which create lasting value.

“The quality of our work has led us to expand partnerships with care providers and operators, with value engineering ensuring these schemes are cost-effective while still maintaining the highest quality.

“We have benefitted from our flexibility to be able to deliver projects in a range of environments, whether that is being part of a mixed-use scheme, linked to a medical facility or creating a community.

“Deeley Group’s financial standing has also allowed us to fund projects where required, gives our clients the comfort that we will deliver and being a family-owned business enables quick decision making to progress projects.

“Our aim is to be the developer of choice for healthcare and care schemes in the Midlands and surrounding areas.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk