Deeley sets up affordable housing arm

Anthony Holt (left) and Peter Deeley (centre) with their local MP Matt Western (right)

Deeley has delivered 550 affordable homes for a range of organisations and providers in the last four years and is currently working on four schemes in the region.

The new division, Deeley Affordable Living, is headed Anthony Holt, who has been recruited from Orbit Homes, with Jane Fradgley as senior development manager.

Anthony Holt said: “Deeley has developed an expertise in working for developers, local authorities and registered providers and has built up a track record in quality, affordable homes. The company’s experience in land, development and construction means we can offer a full service to clients which will deliver a site, planning consents, construction and a delivered product, or any of those individual components.

“We have worked in partnership with the likes of Orbit Homes, Waterloo Housing, Bromford, Stonewater and are on the Homes England’s Delivery Partner Panel so we have deep understanding of what providers need but, unlike many other construction firms, we also have the other capabilities in-house, which allows us to offer a far wider service.

“Our 80-plus years of working in this region also gives us unrivalled local knowledge which can be of real value when looking to develop sites, including brownfield land, which is key to helping reach the numbers required by government.”