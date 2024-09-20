Deeley starts £36m Anchor retirement scheme

Left to right are Dan Macpherson (TSA Riley), Leanne Taylor (Anchor), Cllr David Pears, Leon Hackett (Homes England), Eleanor Deeley (Deeley) and Barry Foster (Drees & Sommer).

Midlands-based developer Deeley Construction has started work on a £35.9m development in Sutton Coldfield for specialist housing association Anchor.

Deeley is putting up a development of 137 one- and two-bedroom independent living apartments at the former Royal Works site on Coleshill Street in Sutton Coldfield.

The retirement community will consist of one five-storey and one four-storey block. It is being delivered with funding from Homes England.

This is the second development that Deeley has built for Anchor partnership. As before, Deeley Group has provided a turnkey solution on the site, with Deeley Developments acquiring the land and negotiating a deal with Anchor to enable the development to proceed.

The £35.9m scheme is the largest value development in the Deeley’s 88-year history. Work is expected to be completed on the scheme in winter 2026.

Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director of Deeley Group, said: “We’re proud to partner with Anchor to deliver a high-quality and sustainable development which will meet the housing needs of the community in Sutton Coldfield.

“This is a challenging brownfield site, however using our expertise in similar developments and by working closely with Anchor we have brought the scheme to this stage and it’s great to see work now underway on site.”

Victoria Mager, Anchor’s director of development delivery, added: “This promises to be another excellent development as part of our partnership with the Deeley Group and the start on site at Mill Place is a significant milestone in the project.

“The start of construction at this exciting new development is a key step in helping Anchor to achieve its vision of creating 500 homes a year over a rolling 10-year period and we are looking forward to expanding in this new location.”

TSA Riley is acting as employer’s agent for Anchor on the scheme.

