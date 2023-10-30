Deeley to build £6m Cannock care home

Pictured on site are Cannock Chase Council leader Tony Johnson, Exemplar Health Care director Charlotte Lloyd, Deeley Group join MD Eleanor Deeley and council planning chief Dean Piper

Deeley Group has partnered with Exemplar Health Care to build a 33-bedroom care home for adults with complex needs.

The site is Cannock Chase Council’s former Avon Road Car Park, opposite an Asda supermarket. The land had been earmarked for sale in the Cannock Town Centre development prospectus. Planning permission was granted to Deeley Group earlier this year. Construction is expected to start this month, with the first residents moving in by January 2025.

Exemplar Health Care, which will own and operate the home once built, is funding the £6m project.

Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director of the Deeley Group, said: “This development will transform a redundant brownfield site into an important nursing home which will provide vital care for people living with complex needs in Cannock.

“This will be the fourth development we have worked on in partnership with Exemplar Health Care and we are proud to be creating this new care home which will also contribute to the wider regeneration of Cannock town centre.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk