Demolition fatality leads to £3m fine

The skirt pile gave way and struck a mobile elevating work platform

Stephen Picken, 62, and Mark Kumar were working for recycling company Veolia in a yard in Great Yarmouth.

Both men were working as demolition operatives – top men – decommissioning and dismantling offshore platform structures.

On 17th October 2019, the two workers were removing a skirt pile (overhanging piece of metal pipework) weighing more than 27 tonnes from the jacket when it gave way.

The men were working at height from the basket of a mobile elevating work platform (MEWP). The pile struck the MEWP, throwing the men to the ground about 12 metres below.

Stephen Picken died at the scene and Mark Kumar suffered serious life-changing injuries.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) identified serious failings with the planning and the risk assessment which did not adequately cover the planned works. Shortcomings in supervision of the incident were also identified. The company did not risk assess the skirt pile being removed as it was considered low risk. As a result there was no cutting plan or safe system of work for the skirt pile.

Veolia ES (UK) Limited of Pentonville Road, London, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. At a sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court, on 22nd July 2024, the company was fined £3,000,000 and ordered to pay £60,000 in costs.

HSE inspector David King said after the hearing: “This incident, in an emerging industry, highlights the level of controls required to safely demolish what are large, dangerous structures. Veolia did not meet these standards and tragically one life was lost, and another forever changed.”

