Demolition kickstarts Rotherham Markets transformation

From left to right are Henry Boot works manager Mark Pedelty, senior project manager Adam Houlston, Demex director Lee Rowbotham and local councillor Robert Taylor

Work has now started on the demolition of the former Drummond Street shops – also known as the Guardian Centre buildings – at the Rotherham Markets site, paving the way for the development’s new town centre library.

This key milestone in the £36m project marks the first visual change at the historic markets site for members of the public, showcasing tangible progress in the creation of a more inviting, inclusive and accessible area of the town centre.

The demolition of the Guardian Centre buildings will last approximately six weeks.

Once cleared, the site will become the location for a new library that will tie into the refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor-covered markets, and public realm improvements.

Lead contractor for the Rotherham Markets redevelopment Henry Boot Construction will be managing the demolition process and has appointed Rotherham-based Demex as its demolition subcontractor.

Demex will be using a water mist suppression technique to minimise dust, as well as installing noise monitors around the site.

Once the demolition of the Drummond Street shops is complete in December, the distinctive 3,500 sqm outdoor market canopy – including fabric cover, support wires, and structural frame – will be removed in stages.

Henry Boot Construction managing director Tony Shaw said: “This is a significant moment in the Rotherham Markets redevelopment project, as it marks a key period of visual change for the town centre. This phase is making way for the future vision of the town centre – one that will help increase footfall and drive further growth and investment in the town. We look forward to continuing our work with Rotherham Council to breathe new life into the town centre.”

Work on the entire Rotherham Markets development is expected to complete in 2027.

