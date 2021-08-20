Demolition kit goes under the hammer

Hitachi excavators are up for sale in the auction

Euro Auctions has been instructed to host a one-day sale on behalf of G O'Brien on 22nd September at O'Brien’s depot at the Wallsend Aggregate Centre, Wallsend, Tyne & Wear.

Pre-sale viewings take place onsite on the 20th and 21st September, when bidders will have the have the chance to inspect the equipment.

Lots for sale include excavators, crushers and screeners, commercial vehicles, buckets and attachments, as well as ancillary items associated with the demolition and recycling industry.

"This sale will see a great collection of specialist demolition equipment and tools go under the hammer that are in good condition and have been well maintained,” said Euro Auctions territory manager Matt Wood. “This will be of significant interest to the demolition and aggregate recycling industry. We are already experiencing high levels of registrations to bid from the home market as well as an international audience.”

The off-site sale will be conducted as a live auction, as well as being run online to enable internet bidding.

Excavators for sale include:

2017 Hitachi ZX490 LCH-6

2016 Hitachi ZX490 LCH-6

2016 Hitachi ZX210LC-5B – multiple machines

2011 Hitachi ZX470LCH-3

2009 Hitachi ZX470LCH-3 inc 24-meter-high reach boom

2008 Hitachi ZX870LCH-3 inc 40-meter-high reach boom

2005 Brokk 40 Demolition Robot

2000 Brokk 150E Demolition Robot (x2)

Crushers & screeners:

2015 McCloskey J40V2 Tracked Jaw Crusher, Mag Belt

2016 Terex Finlay 883 Spalec Screener

Static Electric Crushing & Screening Plant

Powerscreen Chieftain Electric Screener

Powerscreen 725 Trommel Screener

2006 McCloskey 512 Static Trommel Screener

Powerscreen Titan 516 Twin Axle 3 Way Split Screener

Static Trommel Screener

Powerscreen Chieftain 1400 Tracked 3 Way Split Screener

Prospective bidders can view the complete inventory of equipment for sale at www.EuroAuctions.com

