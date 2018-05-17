Demolition worker struck by spandrel

A demolition contractor has been fined £4,000 after a worker was struck by a concrete spandrel panel.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard how Vale Park Demolition Services Limited was contracted to demolish a link bridge structure at Littleborough Primary School, Rochdale. On 29th October 2015, an employee of GT Scaffolding North West was struck by a concrete panel weighing approximately 500kg when he was removing scaffolding that was placed in front of the final part of the link bridge that was due to be demolished.

He suffered a broken right shoulder, five broken ribs, three fractures to the spine, a punctured lung and a broken left foot.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found the work was not suitably planned and the stability of the panel was not appropriately considered when removing the scaffolding.

Vale Park Demolition Services Limited of Crumpsall, Manchester pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. It was fined £4,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4,397.64.

HSE inspector David Norton said after the hearing: “The incident could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out correct control measures and safe working practices.”