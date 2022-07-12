Derby builder sets up housing sales division

Left to right are Kerri Bywater (Bagshaws estate agents), Sophia Jelaca (business development & recruitment at Hodgkinson Builders) and operations director Robert Hodgkinson on site at the new Rosarium housing development in Ashbourne

After more than 30 years of building and contracting, the team behind Derby based Hodgkinson Builders has set up Hodgkinson Homes, to enable the firm to sell its own new-build homes on the open market.

Its first development is now under construction, a cluster of 10 homes off Clifton Road in Ashbourne, to be called Rosarium Heights.

Hodgkinson Builders, which is also involved in the construction of a block of flats on the site of the old Debenhams store in Derby’s Victoria Street, made its name in the development of mainly social housing projects as well as the construction of family homes for other developers. It plans to continue bidding for this outside work as well as developing its own projects for Hodgkinson Homes.

Operations director Robert Hodgkinson said: “We are passionate about housing and building dreams. This makes perfect business sense as we have all the resources and the demand for housing is there, so why not?

“For many years, we’ve had the skill set, the labour and the enthusiasm to do this. It’s a natural progression to our core business that I’ve been keen to do for a while. This development in Ashbourne provides the ideal opportunity to launch Hodgkinson Homes.”

