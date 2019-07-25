Derelict department store to become student rooms

CGI of the revamped building on New Street with three floors added

The Co-op building at 103 New Street in Kirklees has had incarnations as a department store and most recently as a nightclub but closed its doors for the last time some 20 years ago.

SKA Developments plans to transform the building, adding three floors and putting in 134 student beds. These will be a mix of en-suite studios, clusters of rooms with communal facilities, and one- and two-bed apartments across seven floors.

The council granted SKA Developments planning permission in April 2018 to renovate and extend the building. It has now agreed a ‘significant’ loan to SKA Developments to bring the long-derelict listed building back to life, marking the first project within Kirklees Council’s £250m regeneration plan that was revealed earlier this month.

Works to clear the interior were undertaken late in 2018 and construction is now set to commence in the coming weeks, once a contractor is confirmed.

Zeb Pervaiz, director of SKA Developments, said: “This project represents an extremely important chapter in the redevelopment of the town centre and it’s something we’re very excited to be leading. Our plans will transform the site into a spectacular development and bring a long-vacant building back into use, helping to create a vibrant town centre.

“The scale and ambition of our plans is testament to our passion for developing quality sites, and we’re delighted to be playing such an important role in Kirklees Council’s wider vision. This scheme, along with our plans for the Greater Waterfront Quarter, shows our ambition as a developer and represent the next phase in the growth of our business.”

Cllr Peter Mcbride, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “The redevelopment of this historic building is fantastic news... SKA Developments have already proven themselves as a business that’s committed to Kirklees and we’re in full support of this important landmark scheme.”

