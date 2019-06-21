Derwent picks Skanska for £125m Old Street office block

The Featherstone Building is designed by architect Morris & Company

Skanska will begin work on office development in September 2019, on the corner of Featherstone Street and City Road, in London EC2.

Resolution to grant planning permission was obtained in February 2016. Demolition of the existing Monmouth House buildings on the site started in January 2019.

Skanska is scheduled to complete in November 2021 under a £57.6m main construction contract.Gross development value of the project is £125m.

The Featherstone Building will have an internal floor area of about 1,160 m2 (125,000 sq ft) and a 90-metre-long façade at the front of the building. It is designed to look like four separate office blocks that vary in height and colour.

The Featherstone Building, designed by architect Morris & Company, is targeting both BREEAM 2014 Outstanding and LEED V4 Platinum environmental accreditations.