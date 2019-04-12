Desford brick factory to be biggest in Europe

Rendering of the new Desford facility

Forterra, previously Hanson Brick, said that the new facility would make Desford “the largest and most efficient brick factory in Europe”.

A new plant at Desford will be built alongside the current factory, which will maintain production until the changeover in 2022.

Production capacity will increase from its current 85 million bricks per year to 180 million – which is enough to build 24,000 average-sized family homes. Company-wide brick production capacity will be increased by 16%.

Chief executive Stephen Harrison said: “As one of Britain’s biggest manufacturers of building products, we endeavour to set the benchmark in terms of manufacturing efficiency, output and sustainability.

“In keeping with our strategic focus on manufacturing excellence, our new facility’s modern manufacturing methods will allow us to respond to our customers’ increasing demand for products as the rate of housebuilding continues to accelerate nationwide. We have every confidence that this project marks a sound, long-term investment in the future of both Forterra and UK housebuilding.”