Design team chosen for Elgin Town Hall revamp

Elgin Town Hall is Moray’s largest performing arts venue

A team led by LDN Architects has been awarded the design contract as part of the £31.6m Cultural Quarter project of the Moray Growth Deal.

Elgin Town Hall is Moray’s largest performing arts and events space. The proposed redevelopment will improve circulation, acoustic separation, technical and customer facilities and add a new multi-use studio space, while improving environmental performance.

LDN Architects will lead a team including Narro (structural and civil engineers), Harley Haddow (building services engineer), Ironside Farrar (landscape architect), CharcoalBlue (theatre consultant), Sandy Brown (acoustic consultant) and OFR (fire engineer).

Planned investment from both the Scottish and UK governments, as well as Highlands & Islands Enterprise and Moray Council, is enabling the redevelopment of key sites in Elgin – “to create a connected, accessible and inspirational centre shining a light on the region’s unique cultural offering,” according to the council.

