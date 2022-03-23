Design unveiled for Dominican airport

The terminal design by Luis Vidal & Architects incorporates nods to the Dominican landscape, with green spaces and the use of timber. The 592,000-square-foot project is intended to set new standards for airports in the Caribbean by incorporating state-of-the-art technologies and local resources in the build.

“With our international experience designing world-class airports that are unique to each region, the Santiago International Airport is quickly becoming the one of the most modern airports in the Caribbean,” said Óscar Torrejón, partner and director of the Dominican Republic office at Luis Vidal & Architects.

The design will transform the current building into a mixed-use space that features an office park, business centre and hotel to complement the services offered by the airport. The investment is designed to increase the flow of passengers, accommodating four million travellers once it officially opens, doubling its current capability. The expansion will also increase capacity for cargo.

“This new terminal was inspired by the beauty and culture of our region,” said Félix García, president of the Santiago International Airport’s board of directors. “As one of the region’s largest airports, we are pleased to be working with the team at Luis Vidal & Architects to construct a building that will be sustainable and meet the needs of our community.”

Specifics of the design for the new terminal include expanded check-in and ticketing, advanced security and baggage operations, and outdoor green areas. The expansion will also provide the airport with more space for aircraft parking and extend the airport runway to accommodate larger aircrafts.

The terminal’s architecture is designed to blend with the curves of the surrounding landscape, inspired by the harvest fields of bananas, tobacco and coffee. The region’s backdrop is recreated within the terminal, through a design that is intended to bring gardens indoors. The interior ceilings emulate shade from vegetation, with timber making up the roofing structure.

“We wanted to ensure effortless navigation through the new terminal to accommodate the influx of passenger traffic, while still interweaving elements of the region’s surrounding natural landscapes in the project’s interior,” said Luis Vidal, president and founding partner of Luis Vidal & Architects.

The airport is set to be completed in 2026.

