Designer picked for Canadian timber tower

RPB Hotels & Resorts has awarded HDR the contract for the new 82-suite Ramada Hotel in Kelowna.

The city of Kelowna was an early adopter of British Columbia’s new regulations allowing mass timber construction of up to 12 storeys.

The hotel will be the tallest mass timber tower in the city. The tower will be constructed using partial encapsulation and exposed cross-laminated timber (CLT), in addition to glue-laminated timber (glulam).

The façade’s glass projection, which captures common space on each floor for guests to socialise, will showcase the innovative mass timber design and construction.

The new hotel will be located on the southwestern portion of the existing hotel site, which is currently used for surface parking.

Construction is scheduled to begin next year.

