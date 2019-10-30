Design team chosen for Sydney’s $5.3bn new airport

The competitive process to design Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport drew more than 40 entrants, which were narrowed to five selected competitors.

As master architect, the team of ZHA and Cox will provide an overarching design for the entire airport precinct including design guidelines for future expansion. At the same time, the team will prepare the design documents for the execution of the first phase of the new terminal precinct. Major earthworks for the project are set to start next year.

ZHA project director Cristiano Ceccato said: “We are honoured to have been selected for this amazing project. The design is an evolution of Australian architecture past, present and future. It draws inspiration from both traditional architectural features such as the veranda, as well as the natural beauty of the surrounding bushland.”

Cox project director David Holm noted: “The design takes inspiration from the unique local flora of Western Sydney and its unique natural qualities, such as the Great Australian Light. These spaces, colours and materials have been incorporated into the design to give the project an unmistakable regional identity.”

The design incorporates sustainable design principles, including extensive use of daylight, natural ventilation and water recycling.

Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison said that the designs showed the once-in-a-generation infrastructure project coming to life. “This is set to be the largest gateway to Australia and these designs are another step to making it a reality,” he said.

Minister for cities, urban infrastructure and population Alan Tudge said that the construction phase alone will support 11,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Western Sydney region.

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will be built in Sydney’s new western Parkland City region, which will become Sydney’s third urban hub. The new greenfield airport will be built in four stages, beginning with the initial stage of 10 million annual passengers (MAP) by 2026, with further increments up to 82 MAP, making it the largest international gateway to Australia by 2060.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk