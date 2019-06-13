Designers shortlisted for Finnish museum expansion

The open competition received 184 proposals by the deadline in early April. The competition jury of 11 members has now selected five entries to move on to the actual design phase. The finalists are Asuuri, Atlas, Haapio, Kolme Pihaa and Lähde. The competition winner will be announced in December.

The project to expand one of Helsinki’s most significant Art Nouveau buildings is gaining momentum as the newly appointed Finnish government has included the scheme in its programme.

“We are grateful and delighted with the number and quality of proposals. A great deal of effort has been put into each entry”, says Elina Anttila, who is director general of the National Museum and also a member of the jury.

The two-stage architecture competition is being organised by the Finnish Heritage Agency, the National Museum of Finland and Senate Properties.

The competition jury will evaluate the proposals on their architectural overall approach and innovation, space flexibility, constructability and overall economy, and will also consider how the annex sits in the urban landscape and its environment.

The architecture competition is being conducted in accordance with the competition rules of the Finnish Association of Architects (SAFA). It is anonymously and confidential, meaning that the jury only knows the pseudonyms of the participants. The jury works with the same information as the general public, who can study the proposals online.

The main building of the National Museum of Finland is located right in the heart of the capital Helsinki. The museum building that opened its doors to the public in 1916 was designed by afamous architect group of the time consisting of Herman Gesellius, Armas Lindgren and Eliel Saarinen.

The architecture competition programme states that the current museum building, the annex and an open courtyard must form an experience that serves different operations and communities throughout the year.

The complex is intended to be completed in 2025.