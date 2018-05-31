Designs revealed for Melbourne metro stations

Architects Hassell, Weston Williamson and Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners have collaborated to produce the designs for the stations and their surrounds.

Minister for public transport Jacinta Allan revealed the final designs for the stations, which will be known as North Melbourne, Parkville, State Library, Town Hall and Anzac.

“The final designs for the Metro Tunnel’s five new underground train stations will deliver the best passenger experience in stunningly designed and spacious settings,” she said. “The Metro Tunnel will deliver five new architectural landmarks for Melbourne and the turn-up-and-go train system our city needs.”

Each station will draw on the local character of its location in the design and layout.

North Melbourne Station has a large brick arched entrance to reflect the area’s industrial heritage and skylights to enable natural light to filter down on the platforms and concourse.

In Parkville, a glass feature roof at the Grattan Street entrance provides passengers visiting this health and education precinct with a tree-lined view as well as natural light into the station concourse.

Grand entrances at State Library and Town Hall Stations in the heart of the central business district will create new meeting places, with redesigned lanes including cafes and retail shops.

Below Swanston Street, passengers will enjoy wide and spacious platforms framed by sweeping arches.

A key element at Anzac Station in Domain will be a canopy reaching up from below ground, providing both natural light and weather protection for the thousands of passengers each day who will move between trains and trams.

The new station designs will also deliver a number of new parks and open space, bicycle facilities and community plazas.

City of Melbourne lord mayor Sally Capp said: “These stations will be bold and exciting additions to the Melbourne landscape, enhancing the experience of the city’s commuters.”