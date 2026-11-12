Despite UK weaknesses, Keller expects record performance

Keller is working in Sweden on a fossil-fuel free steel mill

The group said it remains on track to deliver significant year-on-year revenue and profit growth for the full year, in line with market expectations that were raised after strong performance in the first half of the year.

Performance continues to be supported by infrastructure and commercial projects in North America, mining-related activity in Austral, our Australian civils business, and strong demand across the Nordics, with a current order book of £2.5bn. The company said hese strengths have more than offset continued weakness in the US residential market, deferred environmental remediation work at Moretrench and weakness in the UK business.

James Wroath, CEO, said, "2026 is on track to be another record year for Keller - the fourth in a row - reflecting sustained excellent operational performance, the strength of our diversified portfolio and supportive end markets. With a c£2.5bn order book, healthy free cash flow generation and a strong balance sheet, we are set to enter 2027 with good visibility and momentum.

"The medium-term targets and potential for bolt-on acquisitions set out at our Capital Markets Day reflect our attractive growth prospects, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver and create sustainable value for our shareholders."