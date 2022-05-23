Developer acquires Leeds goods yard for BTR scheme

Leeds City Village

The 3.8-acre brownfield site in Leeds city centre has planning for 1,012 apartments across five separate blocks.

Currently referred to as ‘Leeds City Village’, the triangular site is opposite Quarry Hill, bound by Marsh Lane to the west and Shannon Street to the north. It was formerly home to the Marsh Lane goods yard.

The joint venture sees Cole Waterhouse and Tonia Investments working in partnership for the first time.

The JV plans to make a series of design changes to the residential offering and public realm space, including adjusting the balance of studio apartments for larger one-bed apartments.

Cole Waterhouse chief executive Damian Flood said: “Understanding the area’s culture and the community’s future ambitions is crucial and we will be appointing a local cultural lead to help us shape the scheme to ensure it meets the aspirations of local residents. This community-first approach has been hugely successful for us at other schemes, helping to really connect and engage with the local market from the earliest stage of the development.

“We’re really excited to be working in Leeds at a time when it is undergoing a significant period of transformation and we will be appointing a primarily Yorkshire-based team to deliver the project over the next 6 years. We will be submitting the revised planning application by the end of 2022 with the intention to start on site as soon as planning is granted.”

Cole Waterhouse has a current pipeline to deliver more than 2,000 residential units across its sites in Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester.

