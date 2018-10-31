  1. Instagram
Wed October 31 2018

Developer plans Gateshead PRS flats

1 hour Newcastle developer High Street Residential has taken ownership of the former Brett Oils depot on Gateshead Quayside.

How the Brett Wharf site might look when completed
How the Brett Wharf site might look when completed

It plans to build a development of approximately 250 apartments for the private rented sector (PRS).

High Street Residential is currently building Newcastle’s tallest building, the 27-storey Hadrian’s Tower, on the north side of the River Tyne. It is now in talks with Gateshead Council about its plans for the south bank and a formal application is expected to be lodged soon.

The developer also hopes to acquire a third Tyneside site on Pottery Lane, next to the Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, for a further development of 250 flats.

