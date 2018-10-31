Developer plans Gateshead PRS flats

How the Brett Wharf site might look when completed

It plans to build a development of approximately 250 apartments for the private rented sector (PRS).

High Street Residential is currently building Newcastle’s tallest building, the 27-storey Hadrian’s Tower, on the north side of the River Tyne. It is now in talks with Gateshead Council about its plans for the south bank and a formal application is expected to be lodged soon.

The developer also hopes to acquire a third Tyneside site on Pottery Lane, next to the Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, for a further development of 250 flats.