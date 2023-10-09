Developer wanted for £750m Wythenshawe scheme

The vision for Wythenshawe

Plans to redevelop Wythenshawe’s 1970s shopping precinct, which include a food hall, cultural hub and 1,600 homes, were approved by the council back in January.

The contract notice has now been published advertising the £750m development and asset management opportunity.

Manchester City Council bought the shopping centre from St Modwen last year and has ambitions to redevelop it to create “a new focal point for the community, celebrating Wythenshawe’s roots as a garden city in a new civic square, new planting, trees and a large boulevard-style public realm”.

The council is seeking to appoint a partner to realise this vision by aiding in the design, delivery and funding of at least 1,600 residential dwellings across Wythenshawe civic centre as well as revitalising the shopping centre.

“This is a significant opportunity to invest in a large, well-connected area of south Manchester,” the contract notice says.

To deliver a new net-zero sustainable community, the completed development will include sustainable refurbishment of existing buildings, zero carbon new build along with on-site renewable energy generation and a new district heating system, the city council said back in January.

At the same time, Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council’s executive member for housing and development, said: “It’s not an understatement to say that this is a unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in Wythenshawe’s Civic Centre and create lasting change and benefits for these communities.

“Through this development we have a chance to deliver an enviable focal point for Wythenshawe, attracting new business that will support employment growth – and expand the job opportunities into new sectors – alongside quality affordable housing, which will also attract new residents to the area.”

The deadline for expressions of interest is 8th November 2023.

The development partner contract is anticipated to run for 15 years, starting from June 2024.

