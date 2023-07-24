Developers aim for spring start on £185m Leeds Urban Village scheme

Leeds Urban Village will have 1,012 residential apartments across five towers ranging from 13 to 23 storeys

Joint venture partners Cole Waterhouse and Tonia Investments acquired the 3.8-acre site in May 2022 with full detailed planning permission for 1,012 apartments across five towers with commercial space on the ground floor.

Following the purchase, Leeds-based DLG Architects and landscape specialist Exterior Architects were appointed to review the scheme design with a focus on placemaking and a review of wind mitigation features.

A Section 73 Minor Material Amendment Application has now been approved, with wholesale changes to the building’s elevational and public realm design. Wind mitigation measures have also been improved through changes to the towers’ form and massing.

The developers are aiming to start construction in the second quarter of 2024.

Leeds Urban Village will have 1,012 residential apartments across five towers ranging from 13 to 23 storeys; 478 of the flats will be for rent. The ground floor spaces will accommodate retail, food and beverage as well as resident amenities, including a cinema and a gym.

The public realm, designed by Exterior Architecture, includes a climbing wall and ‘spaces for active play’.

George Smith, planning manager at Cole Waterhouse, said: “These design enhancements will ensure that Leeds Urban Village is a desirable new urban neighbourhood and a cultural destination in itself, designed to meet and exceed people’s expectations now and in the future.”

He added: “We have been working with Colliers to secure development funding and also working on the appointment of a main contractor. We are aiming to start on site in Q2 2024 to deliver the first phases of much needed built-to-rent homes for the city of Leeds.”

