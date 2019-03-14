Developers plan £65m Leeds PRS scheme

Den Architecture's design for the Saxton Lane development

The £65m development will house 349 residential apartments for the private rented sector.

Leeds based contractor Torsion Group is the developers’ construction contractor for the scheme.

The 18- and 22-storey tower blocks will replace the former Alton Cars showroom site on Saxton Lane in Leeds, within walking distance of the high street. It has been designed by Leeds-based Den Architecture with structural engineer CWA.

A planning decision is expected at the end of May 2019 with a start on-site programmed for late summer 2019 completion in late summer 2021.

Torsion Group managing director Gary Walton said: “Torsion is delighted to have been selected as the main contractor for the delivery of these two residential tower blocks in the heart of Leeds. Working In partnership with Court Collaboration we are currently delivering 225 luxury residential apartments in the heart of Birmingham city centre and are delighted to continue our collaborative working partnership. With our head office in Leeds, we are excited at the prospect of delivering this build to rent scheme and hope to commence work later this year.”

Court Collaboration managing director Alex Neale said: “Urban growth in Leeds is amongst the strongest in the UK, and it’s an area currently enjoying substantial investment and economic growth. That stimulus is creating significant demand for high-quality city centre living that this development aims to meet.”