Devon hire firm builds mini-excavator fleet

Some of the new Kubotas

Tool Care Hire has bought one-tonne and three-tonne Kubota models – K008-3 and KX030-4 – from dealer Chepstow Construction Equipment.

Tool Care Hire now has more than 75 excavators across its four depots in Exeter, Exmouth, Torbay and Okehampton.

Martin Phillips, owner of the business, said: “With homes at the heart of the country’s coronavirus recovery, we have seen a surge in house building in the southwest, which has a led to increased demand for construction equipment, particularly mini-excavators.

“All of the Kubota machines we’ve ordered are already back out on site and being put to work, highlighting just how booming the construction industry in the southwest is currently, as well as the popularity of Kubota excavators.”

