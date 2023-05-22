DfE staff get sensitive office makeover

CGI of the refurbished office space

Willmott Dixon will deliver a Category B fit-out of 12,850 sqm across floors of the Grade II listed Sanctuary Buildings in Westminster.

Originally built in 1853/54 to a design by Sir George Gilbert Scott, Sanctuary Buildings was redeveloped in 1988.

The project has been designed to make the office space more suited to hybrid working practices, with hot desking facilities for employees that come to the office occasionally and video-conferencing technology to manage remote workers.

According to Willmott Dixon, “the design is characterised by its focus on diversity and inclusion, with features that directly cater for those with sensory, cognitive, physical or developmental needs”.

These features include “the availability of sensory spaces, improved lighting and acoustic properties and a muted colour palette”.

The plumbing, heating and electrics will all be switched to low energy. Solar panels are not being added but infrastructure is going in that enables them, in case they change their minds at some future time.

Works will be carried out in a live environment, with office-based staff decanted to alternative floors during separate phases of the project. The project is expected to be completed by autumn 2024.

Willmott Dixon Interiors managing director Graham Shaw said: “This important project will allow the DfE to facilitate hybrid working and consolidate its existing footprint within the Sanctuary Buildings. We’ll be refurbishing the building to modern standards and future proofing its plant facilities, to deliver a sustainable workplace environment that promotes wellbeing and inclusivity. It is the second significant project we have been appointed to deliver on behalf of the customer and we’ll be working in close collaboration to ensure everything is completed on time and with minimal disruption to occupants.”

The contract was awarded to Willmott Dixon Interiors via the Southern Construction Framework. The project team includes Arcadis, which is delivering principal design, project management and cost consultancy services.

Willmott Dixon said that it was not authorised by the client to disclose the contract value. Perhaps the DfE is sensitive about all the money it is spending on civil service offices when schools around the county are close to collapse due to crumbling autoclaved aerated concrete. On the same day that Willmott Dixon was authorise to announced this contract award, the DfE itself announced the establishment of a £456m pot to help refurbish and repair crumbling school buildings.

